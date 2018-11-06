Imprisonment is meant to have a purpose. Retribution, incapacitation, deterrence and rehabilitation have all been cited as a reason to incarcerate someone who has gone against the social contract.

Reintegrating a criminal so that they can function within the bounds of society could be considered one of the ultimate aims of imprisonment.

Private prisons in the US, however, have shifted the goal posts.

How did US private prisons come about?

In the United States, private prisons are by definition for-profit facilities.

Before the brick-and-mortar structures of standardised private prisons were integrated into the US correctional system, states used inmates as bonded factory workers as early as the 1800s.

Later, black inmates were made to work on cotton plantations; in fact, the first official private prison contractor has its roots in such a plantation in 1967. The plantation owner, Terrell Don Hutto, went on to found the Corrections Corporation of America (CCA), which is the country's oldest for-profit prison enterprise.

The boom in private corrections facilities is often traced back to President Ronald Reagan's 'War on Drugs' policies which left public prisons overwhelmed.

The first official prison was founded in the early 1980s after CCA, rebranded as CoreCivic, assumed management of a facility in Shelby County, Tennessee.

On April 1984, it opened Houston Processing Center in Houston, Texas, as the first detention centre in the world designed and constructed by a corrections company.

Managing correctional facilities for federal, state and local government partners, CCA — the fifth-largest corrections system in the US — houses nearly 70,000 inmates in more than 70 facilities, with a total bed capacity of more than 80,000.

The GEO Group Inc (GEO), a competitor, has the management and/or ownership of 139 correctional, detention and community reentry facilities, encompassing approximately 96,000 beds worldwide. It has 71 facilities with 75,338 beds under its US Corrections division.

The private prison industry was thought to have been worth $5 billion in 2015.

'The product is the prisoner'

"The product is the prisoner" in private prisons, said Jeannie Alexander, Director of the No Exceptions Prison Collective, in an interview with Voice Of America.

The problem lies in the fact that the number of inmates determines how much money these facilities can make, she added.

"Since 2000, the number of people in private prisons has increased 47 percent, compared to an overall rise in the prison population of nine percent," according to the Sentencing Project's 2018 fact sheet.

"Private prisons in the US incarcerated 128,063 people in 2016, representing 8.5 percent of the total state and federal prison population," it stated, adding that "the federal prison system experienced a 120 percent increase in [the] use of private prisons since 2000, reaching 34,159 people in private facilities in 2016".

More prisoners, however, has not necessarily translated into more guards or better-trained staff at private facilities.

“The secret to low operating costs is having a minimal number of guards for the maximum number of prisoners,” explained Russell Boraas, a private prison administrator in Virginia.

Private prisons report one correctional officer per 6.9 inmates as compared to public facilities where there is one officer per 4.9 inmates, according to a 2016 report by The Hamilton Project, run by the Brooking Institution.

Since roughly 65 percent of operating costs go on salaries, private prison correctional officers are also paid less. In 2015, staff at private prisons received salaries that were about $7,000 lower than the average public officer’s salary, the report said.

Private prisons and Trump

Shares in private prison operators CoreCivic Inc and GEO rose in late June as investors bet on an increase in demand for such services after the US authorities asked about available capacity for the detention of immigrant families.