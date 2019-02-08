Russia will be able to compete at next year's Paralympics in Tokyo after being reinstated Friday, more than two years after the country was suspended for widespread doping.

The IPC ruled reforms to crack down on doping and limit government interference are enough to allow Russia to compete under its own flag ahead of the 2020 Paralympics.

The reinstatement is expected to be formalised by March 15.

The IPC said it had given up on a demand that Russian authorities should admit to the findings of a report by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren which led to the Russian Paralympic Committee's suspension in August 2016.

"Keeping the RPC suspended is no longer necessary and proportionate to the situation we now face," IPC president Andrew Parsons said.

Parsons added the IPC believes Russia would "most probably never accept" the McLaren report and that an indefinite stalemate would hurt the country's athletes.

The IPC will monitor Russian Paralympic affairs through at least 2022, impose extra drug-testing for athletes and could immediately re-suspend the country if it breaches conditions to be unveiled next month.