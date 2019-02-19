W.E.B. Griffin, the prolific and best-selling author of military novels, has died at age 89.

Griffin, whose real name was William E Butterworth III, died February 12. His death was confirmed on Monday by his publisher, Putnam, which did not immediately provide additional details.

Himself a military veteran who enlisted in the Army when he was just shy of 17 and later served in the Korean War, he wrote more than 200 books under W.E.B. Griffin and various other names and sold millions of copies.

His many popular series included "Badge of Honor," ''Clandestine Operations" and "Presidential Agent." More than 20 novels, including the upcoming "The Attack," were written with his son, William E. Butterworth IV.