Uganda marks 57 years of independence Wednesday, but some citizens say they find little to celebrate in a country with high unemployment, poverty, corruption and political repression, while others believe self-autonomy is worth celebrating regardless.

Uganda, known as the ‘Pearl of Africa’, sits astride the equator in Eastern Africa. It attained its independence from Britain on October 9, 1962, after many years of British colonial rule.

“Uganda is not economically independent. There is high unemployment, poverty, too much corruption. Why celebrate anyway,” local television journalist Clement Wangira told Anadolu Agency.

Political activist Nsereko Ibra believes Uganda is not yet independent because it has had one president — Yoweri Museveni — ruling the country since 1986.

“Being in power for more than 30 years and you say we are politically independent? No, we are not,” he said.

NGO worker and public intellectual Saraha Akello believes Uganda has been mismanaged by its leaders, making it look like it was a mere changing of the guard from a colonial administration to another group of colonial agents.

She said it is not possible to be independent amid poverty, disease, unemployment and wars which the country experienced for decades.

“What then are we celebrating? That the white man left (Uganda) but we are misgoverned by another bunch of people that have sold our country to foreign interests,” she said.

“How much stake does China have in our country? How can you be independent when you use foreign interventions for problems in our home? I see absolutely no worth to celebrate a new form of colonialism,” she said.

Celebrating Independence

Other Ugandans, however, believe it is worth celebrating independence regardless of the social-political and economic challenges facing the country.