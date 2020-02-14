Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that New Delhi's August 5 revocation of India-administered Kashmir's autonomy only made things worse for Kashmiris.

"The troubles our Kashmiri brothers have suffered for decades have been exacerbated by the latest unilateral steps," Erdogan said in his address to the joint session of Pakistan's Parliament during his official visit to the country.

Erdogan said this "attitude that worsens the current situation and removes the freedoms and vested rights of Kashmiris is of no use to anyone".

It was Canakkale yesterday and it is Kashmir today, [there is] no difference,” Erdogan said.

“We have never forgotten and will never forget the help, which the Pakistani people extended, by sharing their own bread during our War of Independence. And now, Kashmir is and will be the same for us."

The Kashmir problem, he said, can be solved –– not by conflict or oppression –– but on the basis of justice and fairness.

"Such a solution would serve the interests of all parties. Turkey will continue to call for justice, peace and dialogue on the Kashmir issue."

He said the issue of Kashmir is as important to Turkey as it is to Pakistan.