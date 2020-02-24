Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 hit film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers, has died. She was 101.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter that she died on Monday morning. No cause was given.

Bridenstine tweeted that the NASA family "will never forget Katherine Johnson's courage and the milestones we could not have reached without her. Her story and her grace continue to inspire the world."

Johnson was one of the "computers" who solved equations by hand during NASA's early years and those of its precursor organization, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics.

Trajectory analyst

Johnson and other black women initially worked in a racially segregated computing unit in Hampton, Virginia, that wasn't officially dissolved until NACA became NASA in 1958.

Signs had dictated which bathrooms the women could use.

Johnson focused on airplanes and other research at first. But her work at NASA’s Langley Research Center eventually shifted to Project Mercury, the nation’s first human space programme.

"Our office computed all the (rocket) trajectories," Johnson told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper in 2012. "You tell me when and where you want it to come down, and I will tell you where and when and how to launch it."

In 1961, Johnson did trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 Mission, the first to carry an American into space. The next year, she manually verified the calculations of a nascent NASA computer, an IBM 7090, which plotted John Glenn’s orbits around the planet.

"Get the girl to check the numbers," a computer-skeptical Glenn had insisted in the days before the launch.