Reports from Syria's Idlib on Wednesday said battles are raging on two fronts for control of the country's last opposition-held province.

Moderate forces took the village of al Nayrab in Saraqib – a gateway into the embattled Idlib province ­– after an operation that started at midday against Iranian-backed terrorist groups, regime forces, and Russian warplanes.

Regime forces withdrew from the village with many casualties.

But on the other front, regime forces claimed to have captured some villages and strategic hills deep inside the heavily fortified areas once held by the opposition. It said the villages captured include former strongholds such as Kafranbel, Has, Kfar Sajneh and al Dar al Kabira.

An air strike on the opposition-held village of Arnabeh on Wednesday morning killed three civilians according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, and Idlib-based activist Hadi Abdullah.

On Tuesday, at least 16 civilians, including children were killed after regime forces targeted a school.

The new push by the Russian-backed Syrian regime could worsen the humanitarian crisis that has displaced nearly a million people and left more than 300 civilians dead since the beginning of December.

The Syrian Response Coordination Group, a relief group operating in the country's northwest, said that regime forces had struck numerous civilian targets in the past 24 hours, including eight schools, three medical centers, and several settlements where people displaced by the fighting had taken shelter.

The group's statement condemned the “silence by the international community” calling it an “open invitation” for Russian-backed regime forces to continue its assault.

US slams Assad's brutal aggression

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the Syrian regime will not be able to achieve a military victory and the recent offensive in Idlib only heightens the risks of conflict with Turkey.

"Assad regime’s brutal new aggressions cynically backed by Moscow and Tehran imperils now more than 3 million displaced persons including as we have tragically seen young people," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference.