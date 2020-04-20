WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mozambique expels suspected Brazilian drug lord
Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos, "Fuminho," had been on the run for more than 20 years after escaping from a Brazilian prison until his capture in a luxury hotel in Maputo. He was one of Brazil's most-wanted fugitives,.
Mozambique expels suspected Brazilian drug lord
Handout picture released by Brazil's Federal Police showing police officers working during the extradition of the Brazilian drug dealer Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos, also known as "Fuminho", from Mozambique to Brazil, in a Brazilian city on April 19, 2020. / AFP
April 20, 2020

Mozambique on Sunday expelled one of Brazil's most wanted criminals, an alleged drug lord who has been on the run for two decades.

Gilberto "Fuminho" Aparecido dos Santos was sent home on a Brazilian air force plane that left Maputo in the dead of night with dozens of police officers on board, the authorities said.

Brazil's justice ministry said Sunday that dos Santos is already in a federal prison in the country.

Dos Santos was arrested last Monday in an international sting operation that included agents from Brazil, Mozambique and the US Drug Enforcement A dministration.

The Mozambican authorities decided on Friday to expel him for allegedly entering the country illegally but kept the decision secret until he had left.

He is an alleged leader of the First Capital Command (PCC), considered to be Brazil's top criminal gang wielding control over cocaine supply routes from Colombia, Peru and Bolivia.

Its leader, Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, is serving a sentence of more than 200 years in a maximum-security prison in the capital Brasilia.

Recommended

Dos Santos is accused, among other things, of financing a plot to help Camacho escape, police said.

Mozambique's interior ministry announced his expulsion in a statement and said he was also barred from the country for 10 years.

Dos Santos, who had arrived in Mozambique in mid-March, was arrested at a luxury hotel in Maputo, along with two Nigerian nationals, according to the Mozambican authorities.

Police recovered a fake Brazilian passport, 100 grammes of cannabis, 15 mobile phones and a car, as well as the cash equivalent to around $800 in Mozambican and South African currency.

Brazil had issued an international arrest warrant for Dos Santos two years ago.

Police in Mozambique said when they announced his arrest that they were investigating whether there were other gang members in the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin