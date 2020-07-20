POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Basaksehir crowned Turkish Superlig champions for first time
Trabzonspor's defeat to Konyaspor left Basaksehir four points clear with a match to play, becoming the sixth club to clinch the title.
Basaksehir crowned Turkish Superlig champions for first time
Football players celebrate in Istanbul as Medipol Basaksehir clinched the first ever Turkish Super Lig title after second-place Trabzonspor lost to Konyaspor 4-3. July 19, 2020. / AA
July 20, 2020

Basaksehir have won the Turkish Superlig for the first time on Sunday, snapping the dominance of the city's 'Big Three' clubs Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Basaksehir, formerly the Istanbul municipality team established in 1990, captured the title after a 1-0 win over Kayserispor. Second-placed Trabzonspor lost 4-3 to Konyaspor.

Basaksehir –– the sixth club ever to win the Superlig since its inception in 1959 –– top the standings with 69 points, seven ahead of Trabzonspor with one round left.

Sivasspor were third, with Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in fourth, fifth and seventh respectively.

READ MORE:Man United thrash AZ, Basaksehir dump Moenchengladbach out of Europa League

Recommended

Playing in an empty stadium under novel coronavirus-related restrictions, Basaksehir's players hugged and cheered after the game, which was interrupted twice by power outages.

TV footage showed fans, who watched the game on big screens sitting in plastic chairs outside the stadium, celebrating as the Trabzonspor match ended, before the final whistle blew in the Basaksehir game.

They lit torches, hugged and chanted, waving flags in Basaksehir's orange and blue colours outside Fatih Terim stadium.

Basaksehir stands in marked contrast to the city's 'Big Three' clubs - Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas, who have won the Superlig title 54 times between them.

The Big Three have huge fan bases while Basaksehir have few supporters to fill the stands in their 17,000 capacity stadium.

Their name was changed to Basaksehir in 2014 when they moved to a new stadium in the Istanbul district of the same name.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame