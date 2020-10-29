Thursday, October 29, 2020

Global cases exceed 45 million

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 45 million, tracking website Worldometers and Corona Tracker showed.

The death toll around the world stands at over 1,183,000 fatalities, with almost 33 million recoveries.

The United States has the highest number of total cases, followed by India and Brazil respectively.

France reports nearly 50,000 new cases

France has reported 47,637 new confirmed virus cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 36,437 on Wednesday and a record high of 52,010 on Sunday.

The total number of infections rose to over 1.28 million. The death tally went up by 235 to 36,020.

Spain records over 23,500 cases

Spain's virus tally climbed by 23,580 cases, marking a new one-day record as the hard-hit country struggles to control its second wave of infections, Health Ministry data showed.

While the cumulative tally rose to 1,160,083, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the real total is likely above 3 million, as many infections aren't captured in the national statistics.

The death toll rose by 173 to 35,466, accelerating from the previous day but below Tuesday's figure of 267, which was the sharpest one-day rise of the second wave.

Sweden sets another daily case record

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 2,820 new virus cases, the highest since the pandemic began and the third record number in a matter of days, Health Agency statistics showed.

A steady rise in new cases has appeared to be gaining momentum in Sweden in recent weeks though the resurgence of the disease has come later than in wide swaths of Europe and has not so far hit the kind of peaks recorded in countries such as France.

The increase compares with a record set only the previous day, a figure that was revised up to just over 2,400 cases on Thursday.

Austria prepares tighter restrictions

Austria will announce tighter restrictions to slow the spread of the virus on Saturday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, as the daily tally of new cases surged past 4,000 to a new record.

The government has repeatedly said it wants to avoid an economically harmful second lockdown and currently has relatively loose restrictions in place – restaurants, bars and theatres remain open.

But new daily cases have kept rising, reaching 4,435 in the past 24 hours in a country of just under 9 million. Kurz said the point at which hospitals would be stretched beyond their capacity was roughly 6,000, which his health minister said could be close to being reached by the end of next week.

Italy logs 26,831 cases

Italy has registered 26,831 new virus infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, the highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 24,991 posted on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 217 virus-related deaths compared with 205 the day before.

A total of 38,122 people have now died in Italy because of the virus, while 616,595 cases of the disease have been registered to date.

Turkey reports over 2,300 new patients

Turkey registered 2,319 new virus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 370,832, the ministry said.

Some 1,581 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 320,762, while the death toll rose by 72 to reach 10,099.

A total of 134,416 more virus tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.7 million.

Greece introduces regional lockdown in north

Greece will impose regional lockdowns on its second-largest city of Thessaloniki and two other regions from Friday after a spike in cases of virus, the government said.

The country has recorded significantly lower numbers of the virus than other countries in Europe but cases have been rising rapidly since early October. Testing has also increased.

On Wednesday, Greece registered 1,547 new virus cases, its highest daily tally. There were 1,211 new cases reported on Thursday and 12 deaths, bringing the number of victims since the onset of the virus in late February to 615.

Iran reports 8,293 coronavirus cases, 399 deaths in one day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has risen by 8,293 to 596,941, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the country reported 399 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Sima Sadat Lari said the death toll from the Covid-19 in Iran stood at 34,113 in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

Poland's total virus cases top 300,000 after new daily record

Poland has reported another daily record of coronavirus infections and deaths with new 20,156 cases and 301 deaths related to Covid-19.

The health ministry said the total number of confirmed virus infections has tripled in less than a month, exceeding 300,000.

Government officials have warned infections could rise fast due to massive protests sweeping Poland following a Constitutional Court ruling last Thursday that has introduced a near total ban on abortions.

Tens of thousands have gathered in towns and cities for several days, blaming the nationalist government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for the verdict.

Russia's daily virus cases and deaths surge to record highs

Russia's daily tally of virus cases have surged to a record high of 17,717 on Thursday, including 4,906 in Moscow, taking the national total to 1,581,693 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported a record high of 366 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 27,301.

Indonesia reports 3,565 new coronavirus infections, 89 deaths

Indonesia has reported 3,565 new virus infections on, taking the total to 404,048, data from the country's health ministry showed.

The data also showed 89 additional deaths, bringing total fatalities to 13,701. Indonesia's cases and deaths from Covid-19 are the most in Southeast Asia.

Merkel warns of dramatic coronavirus situation

German intensive care units risk being overwhelmed in a few weeks due to a surge in coronavirus cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

"We are in a dramatic situation," Merkel told the lower house of parliament a day after announcing a circuit-break lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Philippines reports 1,761 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has recorded 1,761 new virus infections and 33 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections had risen to 376,935, while deaths had reached 7,147. New Covid-19 cases in the Philippines increased by fewer than 2,000 in seven of the last 10 days.

UK doing everything it can to avoid national lockdown -minister

The British government will do everything it can to avoid putting the country into a second national lockdown and believes it can control the virus with tough local measures.

Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said the government kept everything under review but it wanted to avoid a second full national shutdown because of the damage it creates to livelihoods and the economy.

"The very clear policy of the government is to do everything we can to avoid a full national lockdown," he told Sky News.

India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million

India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week.

The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections during the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the US with more than 8.8 million infections.

Czech Republic reports 12,977 new cases, 128 deaths

The Czech Republic has reported 12,977 new coronavirus cases, health ministry data showed.

Total cases rose to 297,013 while deaths climbed by 128 to 2,675. The country has been struggling with one of Europe's fastest growing infection rates.

Overnight curfew to curb virus begins in Prague