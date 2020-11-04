Amid a pandemic gripping a deeply divided United States, Americans have streamed to the polls to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden on a day with little of the disruption many had feared.

Many Americans who lined up before dawn to vote on Tuesday said they're exhausted from constant crises, uneasy because of volatile political divisions, and anxious about what will happen next.

Like those who cast ballots early, their agony is not in deciding between President Trump or his Democratic challenger Biden.

Most made that choice long ago.

Instead, those voting in record numbers say basic democratic foundations feel suddenly brittle: Will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result? Will the winner find a way to repair a fractured, sick, and unsettled nation?

Here are some of those voters in their own words:

Lacey Stannard

A 28-year-old mother of two, hit the road in Tennessee on Monday evening to arrive at the polls early on Election Day, only to turn around and rush home before an uncertain conclusion might aggravate a nation already on edge – a fear she blames on the president's penchant for pitting people against each other.

"When the election results start trickling in, I would rather be safe at home, which is sad because never in my life... would I have thought I have to hurry up and vote and get home so that I wouldn’t have to be fearful," she said.

"Which is one of the reasons I'm driving five hours to vote because I shouldn't have to feel that way."

Across the country, Americans say the stress of this election has made them physically ill.

Others have obsessively tracked polls to soothe their nerves, or bought guns, or researched moving abroad, or retreated to a cabin in the woods.

Tension has ratcheted up, as each side believes the other is threatening to usher in the end of America as we know it.

Karama Mishkoor

On Tuesday morning in the critical battleground suburbs of Detroit, 57-year-old Karama Mishkoor and her daughter planned to vote, go to work and immediately head home.

"Please, please, please don't go anywhere else," Mishkoor begged her daughter, 24-year-old Ashley.

Mishkoor, a devout Catholic and immigrant from Iraq, said she fled that country decades ago for peace, stability, and freedom, and she's sad that now this nation seems so shaken.

They support Trump but didn’t put signs in the yard because there's so much anger. Ashley Mishkoor said she'd seen the partisan vitriol piling up on social media and wondered: What if that cracks open in real life?

"This week is really scary," she said. "I’m just hoping, whatever way it goes, there's peace in our country."

Nurit Dallimore

In New York City, too, voter Nurit Dallimore likened the political climate to the "war zone" atmosphere of her native Israel.

"The country is so divided that I feel like it’s not going to be good either way," Dallimore worried.

A nation already uncertain about its future amid a worsening pandemic, an economic sucker punch, and series of police killings that forced a national reckoning on racism is now contemplating the added threat of possible clashes after Election Day.

Caravans of Trump supporters clogged traffic around the New York metropolitan area this weekend. In Texas, cars and pickup trucks festooned with Trump flags swarmed a Biden campaign bus, sometimes boxing it in.

Trump criticised the FBI for investigating the incident, calling the drivers "patriots."

Weeks ago, a group of men was arrested for allegedly plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan. Gun sales are through the roof. Some businesses boarded up their buildings.

About 7 in 10 voters say they are anxious about the election, according to an AP-NORC poll last month. Only a third are excited. Biden supporters were more likely than Trump voters to be nervous – 72 percent to 61percent.

But Trump's supporters, too, said they feel a sense of dread.

The president has warned them that if he loses, the country would lurch toward socialism, crime would consume the streets, freedom would buckle under political correctness.

Susan Spence

"I feel terrified in a world with Biden, absolutely terrified,” said 69-year-old Susan Spence, a retired teacher in Powder Springs, Georgia. "I’m here because I believe in Americanism, not socialism."

As the coronavirus crisis surges to more than 9 million infections and 230,000 dead, the election for many is a referendum on how Trump has handled the pandemic.

In the final days of the campaign, he has continued to downplay the toll it has taken, and many of his supporters say they find no fault in his response.

Olivia Tomlin

Olivia Tomlin, a 70-year-old in Nashville, said she lost family members to the virus, and still, she supports the president.

"I voted for Trump because I think he was treated unfairly over the coronavirus, and I don’t think it’s anyone’s fault. I think it’s something that happened that we couldn’t control," she said.

"I still think it was beyond our control."