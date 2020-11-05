On November 4, 2020, the United States officially withdrew from the Paris agreement. World Wildlife Fund (WWF) President and CEO Carter Roberts had this to say: “Even so, across the country, a coalition of states, cities, businesses, universities, faith organizations, tribes, and other actors have come together to say ‘we are still in.’”

“They represent more than half of the US population and nearly two-thirds of the US economy,” Roberts says in a statement. “They are doing their part to cut emissions, but they can’t meet America’s commitment alone. Eventually, the federal government needs to lead the charge. That’s why we will continue to urge the president – whoever that turns out to be – to rejoin the Paris Agreement and enhance US ambition. In the meantime the We Are Still In coalition will continue to drive progress and set the stage for federal re-engagement.”

The We Are Still In declaration was first released on June 5, 2017, stating that, “more than 3,800 leaders from America’s city halls, state houses, boardrooms and college campuses, representing more than 155 million Americans and $9 trillion of the U.S. economy have signed the We Are Still In declaration. Hundreds more have signed similar declarations in support of climate action.”

The signatories of the We Are Still In declaration comprise “red [Republican] and blue [Democratic] regions across 50 states,” demonstrating “America’s enduring commitment to delivering on the promise of the Paris Agreement and America’s contribution to it.”

According to the website, “To date, ‘We Are Still In’ is the largest cross section of the American economy yet assembled in pursuit of climate action.”

The open letter addressed to the international community and parties to the Paris Agreement from signatories of the We Are Still In declaration (“US State, tribal, local, and business leaders”) declares that the signatories are coming together “to support climate action to meet the Paris Agreement.”

Presidential contender Joe Biden has announced that the US will rejoin the Paris Agreement if he is elected.

The Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 by 195 countries and the European Union “to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”