In the end, it was a close race. On the one side was a band of labour unions and groups such as Gig Workers Rising. They were up against ride-hailing and delivery service giants Uber, Lyft and others.

Alongside the US presidential elections on November 3, Americans cast their votes on 120 ballot measures across 32 states.

A ballot measure allows a US citizen to have a say on an existing or a proposed law. It’s a form of direct democracy - for some, a mockery of it.

Some see it as a referendum, which can supersede legislation enacted by elected representatives. Anyone can initiate a ballot measure. An individual, a lobby group or a corporation with deep pockets can gather enough signatures - a little over 600,000 - to bring a law for direct vote during the elections.

Also known as Propositions, these ballot measures this year covered matters such as whether women should be allowed to have abortion in their 22nd week of pregnancy, on the question of legalising use of marijuana, and a minimum $15 wage.

But it was in the state of California that one of the fiercest battles was fought on what’s called Proposition 22 or simply Prop 22.

It was a measure, which allows Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and others to sidestep a state law that binds them to treat their drivers as regular employees.

Around 58 percent of the 11 million voters in the state sided with these companies, which say the drivers must be treated as private contractors and not employees.

This basically means the drivers working for these companies won’t be entitled to a minimum wage, paid sick leave, health insurance or have the right to form a union.

“Gig workers did not lose today, democracy did. When corporations spend hundreds of millions of dollars to write their own labor laws even after our elected officials and public institutions have, numerous times, rejected them, that is a loss for our system of government and working people,” said Gig Workers Rising in a statement.

A rejection or NO vote could have had a far-reaching impact. Other states were closely watching the ballot measure because it could have set a precedence for how gig workers are treated elsewhere.

California, where Uber and Lyft are based, is not just the most populous state in the US - if it were a country, it would have been the fifth largest economy in the world.

Wherever the money flows

In the lead up to the vote on the ballot measure, Uber and others spent a record $200 million on the lobbying effort. Never before in the history of the state has so much money been used to shape public opinion.

Last year, California passed a gig-work law, AB5, which was authored by Lorena Gonzalez, a Democrat lawmaker.