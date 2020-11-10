Since Monday the world’s attention has been fixed on the announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech that their vaccine against the novel coronavirus was 90 percent effective in preventing infection.

As a result, news of another big breakthrough against another deadly virus flew largely under the radar.

Scientists announced that the drug Cabotegravir is 89 percent more effective than Truvada at reducing the risk of HIV infection in women, a process known as pre-exposure prophylaxis or more commonly- PrEP.

Why is that a big deal? Because traditional forms of PrEP, such as Truvada, come in pill form and must be taken daily in order to be effective. This requires an active effort to remember to take the tablets.

Cabotegravir on the other, requires six annual injections taken at two month intervals, making it much easier to manage.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said: “While oral PrEP is highly effective in preventing HIV in women when taken as prescribed, some women find it difficult to take a daily tablet, and inconsistent use of oral PrEP reduces the prevention effect.”

It said trials were conducted across a broad area of southern and eastern Africa where HIV infections are high.

Officials at the world health body cautioned however that the drug would need to be further researched to ensure its effectiveness among teenagers and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

How does PrEP work?

PrEP describes a process in which anti-HIV drugs are taken before exposure to the HIV virus to prevent the pathogen from establishing enough of a foothold in the body to establish infection.

Truvada works by blocking enzymes that the HIV virus needs to make copies of itself and spread throughout the body.