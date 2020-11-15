The Palestinian Authority has denounced a planned visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"Pompeo's decision to visit Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is a provocation to the Palestinian people and leadership," Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in statements cited by the official Wafa news agency on Sunday.

Abu Rudeineh called Pompeo's visit as "a blatant disregard to the resolutions of the international community on top of which is the UNSC resolution 2334."

US, a 'partner in occupation'

The Palestinian spokesman accused the US administration of being a "fundamental partner in the occupation of the Palestinian lands."

According to the US Axiosnews website, Pompeo intends to visit Israel next week, with a scheduled visit to Israeli illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the occupied Golan Heights.

If confirmed, the visit will be the first by a US State Secretary to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied Golan Heights, both of which were occupied by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.