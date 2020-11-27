Soccer superstar Diego Maradona has been buried in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people – a stark contrast to earlier in the day when tens of thousands of weeping fans filed past his coffin for hours in an observance that mixed head-of-state-like honours with the chaos of a rowdy stadium.

Only family members and close friends were permitted at Jardin Bella Vista cemetery for the final religious ceremony and burial of Maradona next to the graves of his parents, Dalma and Diego.

Fans waving Argentine flags had gathered along roads as Maradona’s funeral car drove by under heavy security.

Many tried to touch the vehicle whenever it was stopped by traffic.

Maradona, Argentina's favourite son whose life was marred by struggles with addiction, died aged 60 following a heart attack at home on Wednesday. Huge crowds are expected to pay their respects as part of three days of national mourning.

Early on Thursday, thousands were already forming a snaking line through the streets near the central Plaza de Mayo after a night of mourning and reminiscing. Some scuffles broke out as fans tried to get inside the palace to see their hero.

'He touched the sky with his hands'

Maradona's body lay in a wooden coffin with the blue and white national flag and an Argentina football jersey with the number 10 that had been part of his nickname "D10S" - a play on "dios", the Spanish word for God.

Fans held back by a barrier threw things towards the casket, including football shirts, as they tried to get near the player, who had become a hero in Argentina and beyond both on and off the pitch despite his well-documented flaws.

"He was someone who touched the sky with his hands but never took his feet off the ground," President Alberto Fernandez said on Wednesday.

Major athletes and world leaders, including Argentina-born Pope Francis, have paid tribute to Maradona.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets to mourn him, leaving flowers and messages at his childhood home and former football club Boca Juniors.

