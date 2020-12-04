Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, has purchased about a 50 percent stake in Israeli Premier League football club Beitar Jerusalem, a team notorious for its racist fanbase.

In an announcement posted on Beitar's website on Monday, Sheikh Hamad's purchase also includes a commitment to invest more than 300 million shekels ($92.18 million) in the club over 10 years.

The agreement was finalised shortly after the club’s owner Moshe Hogeg travelled to Dubai last Thursday along with the club’s CEO Moni Brosh and chairman Eli Ohana to meet with the Emirati royal for negotiations.

The deal was reportedly brokered by Naum Koen, an Israeli businessman based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who heads the holding company NY Koen Group.

Negotiations had begun as early as September, only days before the UAE, Bahrain and Israel signed their normalisation agreements.

UAE ownership in an Israeli football club marks the most significant deal signed between Israeli and Emirati parties to date.

What might raise eyebrows about the deal isn’t necessarily the business aspect of it – Gulf royals have bought stakes in a number of football teams over the years – but the team and its chequered history of racism.

‘Beitar Forever Pure’

In an interview with CNN, Hogeg hinted the motivation behind the partnership was the idea of owning a team in Jerusalem.

“It is the holiest place in the world, not only for Jewish [people] but also for Muslims and Christians and he [Hamad bin Khalifa al Nahyan] heard about the club fighting racism and we want to be part of that.”

While Hogeg, who bought the team two years ago, contends the club is “fighting racism,” the black cloud that hangs over the club – past and present – paints an ugly picture.

The idea of an Arab holding a stake in a club long known for its rabid anti-Arab and anti-Muslim supporters, would be an irony lost on no one.

Fans have openly embraced its notoriety by chanting the slogan “Here we are, the most racist team in the country!” at games. Off the pitch, the club has a vocal group of ultra-fans dubbed ‘La Familia,’ who are proud of the fact that Beitar is the only team in the Israeli Premier League that has never signed an Arab player.

In 2004 the club signed Nigerian defender Ibrahim Ndala from Maccabi Tel Aviv, who was forced to leave after just five games because of the torrent of abuse he received from fans.

In 2007, during a Toto Cup semi-final against Bnei Sakhnin, the most successful Israeli-Arab club in the country, Beitar fans chanted provocative songs insulting the Prophet Muhammad.