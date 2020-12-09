The prime minister of the Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq (KRG), Masrour Barzani, has said that the PKK has not withdrawn from Sinjar district in Nineveh province.

"We are waiting for the Sinjar Agreement to be implemented, but it has not yet been applied,” Barzani told reporters.

He went on to say, "The PKK and affiliated militants have not withdrawn from Sinjar. They just changed their clothes for a few hours and went to Mount Sinjar and returned again. On the contrary, their number increased even more."

The Sinjar deal, inked between Baghdad and Erbil under the auspices of the UN on the status of the region, envisages clearing the region of the PKK terrorists.

The PKK terror organisation managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Yazidi community from Daesh terrorists. Some 450,000 Yazidis fled Sinjar after Daesh took control of the region.

READ MORE: Death toll in northern Iraq's protest continues to rise

Commenting on recent violent demonstrations in Sulaymaniyah, Barzani implied that PKK elements were involved in the unrest to disrupt stability in the region.

"We want our people to be free to express themselves. Unfortunately, we are aware that the people are in a bad situation and we are part of it. Everyone has the right to voice his/her demands. But for the past few days, demonstrations have been abused and turned into violence," the premier said.