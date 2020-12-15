The global financial crises, climate change, inequality, and the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed the planet’s buffering systems to their limits, and comprehensive and collective action is urgently needed, the UN said in its latest annual Human Development Report.

Titled, “The next frontier: Human development and the Anthropocene,” the report argues that the globe has entered a new geologic epoch, the Anthropocene, or the “Age of Humans.” Moving forward, it says, human development must consider the dimensions of agency and values, rooted in an understanding of and relationship with nature and stewardship.

The most striking part of the report this year was the introduction of a new measure of human development, one that is adjusted for each country’s per capita carbon dioxide emissions and per capita materials footprint (the amount of extraction of raw materials like fossil fuels and metals).

“Humans wield more power over the planet than ever before. In the wake of COVID-19, record-breaking temperatures and spiraling inequality, it is time to use that power to redefine what we mean by progress, where our carbon and consumption footprints are no longer hidden,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner in a press release.

Global Inequality, Wealth, and Consumption

The report shows that individuals in wealthiest 1 percent emit 100 times the carbon dioxide as individuals in the poorest 50 percent each year, and that the growth in emissions for the highest income earners is linked to increased consumption and emissions from wealth and investments.

After adjusting the HDI for planetary pressures, only about 15 percent of the countries originally classified as “very high development countries” remained in that classification. Countries like Singapore, Iceland, Australia, and Canada, which ranked in the top twenty in the HDI dropped in ranking by as many as 92 places in the Planetary pressures-adjusted HDI (PHDI).

Meanwhile, countries like Algeria, Peru, Albania, and the Philippines each saw their rank rise by more than 20 places in the PHDI, demonstrating the smaller carbon and material footprint of these countries.

Wealthier individuals are able to benefit from nature, while exporting the costs of its use and damage to the less wealthy, the report shows, which is “choking the opportunities of the people who have less.”

These imbalanced relations have roots in systemic racism, colonialism, and classism, and affect dynamics both within and between countries.