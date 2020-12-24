Turkish defence industry racked up impressive exports totaling $150 million to Tunisia at year’s end.

Ismail Demir, the head of the country's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) said on Thursday, “a total of five companies have exported various vehicles such as tankers, tanks and electro-optic systems to the country, which will be at the service of Tunisia's security forces."

The SSB held a defence industry cooperation meeting with Tunisia via video conference.

The products include BMC's Kirpi - a Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicle, Nurol Makina's Ejder Yalcin - an armored combat vehicle, Turkish Aerospace Industries' Anka - a Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle, various vehicles like tanks and tankers from Katmerciler, and Turkish defence giant ASELSAN's electro-optic systems.