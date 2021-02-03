In a recent article, a leading Greek linguist lamented the incursion of the English language into Greek - a process that has accelerated with pandemic-related terminology.

While medical jargon like “isolation”, “social distancing”, “incubation period” and “asymptomatic” have become a part of daily vocabulary for millions, if not billions, perhaps more interesting is that much of this terminology is in English.

“We have been deluged by new terms and definitions in a very short space of time,” Georgios Babiniotis, the linguist told the Guardian’s Observer. “On the television you hear phrases such as ‘rapid tests are being conducted via drive-through’, and almost all the words are English. It’s as if suddenly I’m hearing Creole.”

Other languages are not immune from this. The Covid-19 updates page on the Turkish health ministry website, for instance, uses “inkübasyon”, meaning “incubation” alongside “kuluçka”, which has traditionally been used for the term, and this is not surprising either.

After all, the rapid development of the pandemic led to an “urgent and global need to communicate public health information that left relatively little time for traditional and formal language planning activities.”

However, the pandemic is hardly the first instance of the phenomenon of the English language’s takeover of local slang, vocabulary, sayings, signage - and even linguistic structure - across the globe.

The hegemony of English

With an estimated 1.5 to 2 billion speakers, English is the most widely spoken language in the world. It’s the official language in nearly 60 countries, and widely used in many more. Aside from official use, it is the de facto language for business, research and conferences, science, diplomacy, international news media, social media, and, importantly, the internet, making it a critical language for those seeking international business or education opportunities, or even social connections to those around the world.

“English has simply become a fashionable language, a very powerful language spoken all over the world. Major fads, like communicating via messenger apps, and the music scene are dominated by Anglophone lingo,” German linguist Nils Bahlo told DW, explaining the key role of social media, influencers, and video games in shaping how youth speak and pick up new words. The German youth word of the year in 2020, for instance, was “lost”, having lost to “cringe” and “wyld/wild”.

And it’s not just the youth.

In addition to English words, especially slang, peppering the sentences of youth around the world, there has been a trend in many countries to use English as a branding tool. “Foreign branding” is a marketing tactic whereby foreign or foreign-sounding words are used by brands to give consumers a certain image or feeling.

For instance, a French-sounding name may be given to a brand to lend an image of couture, sexuality, sophistication, or other terms generally associated with “French-ness”; or a German-sounding name may be given to electronics or automobile brands to associate them with German engineering.

Studies have shown that the English language in branding is associated with an international image, modernity, globalisation, or a connotation of Westernisation. In addition, its linguistic properties, and overall global accessibility make it an attractive language for major advertisers and local shops alike.