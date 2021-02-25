US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Saudi Arabia's defence but stressed the importance of human rights in a long-delayed first call with Saudi King Salman, the White House said.

They discussed "the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups," a statement said on Thursday.

However, Biden also "affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law" in the call.

"The [Saudi] King stressed in the call with President Biden the deep ties between the two countries and the importance of boosting partnership to serve mutual interests and achieve regional and international security and stability," Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

King Salman also stressed in his call with Biden the kingdom's keenness on reaching a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, SPA said.

US intelligence report on Khashoggi

The phone conversation has been overshadowed by a soon-to-be-released US intelligence report on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.