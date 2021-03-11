The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will tackle the Oscars' problematic history, from racism over "Gone With The Wind" to the recent #OscarsSoWhite campaign and snubbing of female directors.

The Oscar-awarding Academy first envisioned a museum dedicated to the magic of movies almost a century ago, and its doors are finally set to open in September after numerous delays, most recently caused by the pandemic.

On the day voting for this award season's Oscar nominees closes, last year's best supporting actress winner Laura Dern took journalists on a virtual tour of the museum.

"We will not shy away from problematic histories, including #OscarsSoWhite, the lack of female representation, and Hattie McDaniel's mistreatment at the Oscars ceremony," said Dern.

McDaniel became the first Black actor to win an Oscar for "Gone With The Wind" in 1940, but was forced to sit at a segregated table away from her white fellow nominees.

Other controversies to be addressed include the harassment of actress Sacheen Littlefeather when she accepted Marlon Brando's Oscar as a protest against Hollywood's portrayal of Native American, and the casting of white actresses to play Chinese characters in 1937's "The Good Earth."

"We didn't want to erase films and artists and moments that may be uncomfortable. We wanted to confront them and contextualise them, throughout all of our core gallery spaces," said museum director Bill Kramer.

The 50,000 square-foot museum is set to host iconic Hollywood treasures from Judy Garland's "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers to Dracula's cape, as well as a giant orb-shaped theater designed by Renzo Piano for premieres and screenings.

'Introduced to cinema'