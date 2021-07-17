Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi has overtaken Apple as the number two global smartphone maker in a sizzling market with consumers emerging from lockdowns, a new survey showed.

The Canalys survey of second-quarter sales released Friday showed worldwide smartphone sales up 12 percent, with South Korea's Samsung holding its top position with a 19 percent market share.

Xiaomi meanwhile surged to the number two position for the first time ever with a 17 percent share as sales jumped 83 percent, according to Canalys.

Gains in its overseas market

Apple dropped to the number three position with iPhone sales up just one percent, after getting a lift from last year's new models.