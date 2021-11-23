In hindsight, his tears did the trick. On a cold wintry night last January, Rakesh Tikait sobbed uncontrollably. He said he wouldn’t leave the farmers’ protests at Ghazipur, on the outskirts of Delhi, until three farm laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government were repealed.

The farmers had been protesting for months, fearful that the laws would loosen rules around sale, pricing and storage of farm produce and lead to the entry of private buyers. But that eventful night, barely 48 hours after some unruly farmers had gone on a rampage with their tractors in the capital city, the protests nearly unravelled. Public sympathy for the agitation in the wake of violence had greatly dissipated. The police were all set to move in and forcibly disperse the protesters. That’s when Tikait broke down.

Tikait’s tears, which were broadcast on television, helped turn the tide. As video clips of him weeping were widely shared, many farmers who had been trickling back home returned to the protests in large numbers. This forced the police to retreat. The protests survived and gathered in strength over a period of months, ultimately resulting in a rare success last week in which Modi capitulated. The prime minister, despite rarely bowing to public pressure, announced the repeal of the laws.

Because of their scale and tenacity, the farmers' protests raging across several states have been in the headlines for nearly a year. But appearing alongside these headlines has been the portly 53-year-old Tikait. Though dozens of farmers’ groups coalesced under the umbrella group Kisan Samyukta Morcha, Tikait has been the most visible face of the protests. As spokesman of one of the biggest farmer groups, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Tikait, who speaks in a rustic rural dialect, has proven to be both charismatic and influential. Following last week’s victory, his stature has grown even more.

In a country where opposition leaders have struggled to stand up to the hugely popular Modi - a man often accused by detractors of being autocratic - Tikait’s feat has been remarkable. In all likelihood, the farmers’ victory will galvanise the dispirited opposition ranks and reignite people’s faith in the power of democratic protests, which had been all but delegitimised by the current government with its brute parliamentary majority. That Tikait helped guide the farmers to this victory also has profound personal significance. He has lived up to his pedigree.

His late father, Mahendra Singh Tikait, was one of the country’s most prominent farmers' leaders. In 1988 he brought Delhi to a virtual standstill by mobilising tens of thousands of farmers to demand better prices for their sugarcane crops. The elder Tikait passed away in 2011 and many believed that the family that traditionally headed a powerful clan of locals from across numerous villages have ceased to enjoy enormous clout.