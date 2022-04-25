With cryptocurrencies exploding in popularity in the past year, some that have gained from the crypto boom have increasingly sought to transfer their newly minted digital wealth into influence at the highest echelons of power: Washington DC.

A new bipartisan alliance of libertarians, business executives and tech utopians have begun to not only unite on legislation to help the crypto sector grow, but are throwing money behind candidates running for seats in the US House of Representatives.

One high-profile congressional race where crypto’s impact has been felt is between former State Senator Nina Turner and Congresswoman Shontel Brown, who are facing off in a Democratic primary on May 3.

Protect Our Future, a super PAC bankrolled by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO and founder of crypto exchange FTX, has already spent over $1 million backing Brown, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Another race in Oregon has seen political newcomer Carrick Flynn – who used to work for Sam Bankman-Fried’s brother – receive around $6 million in support from Protect Our Future.

Some like State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, running in a Texas district, was flushed with $2 million from major crypto super PACs for siding with pro-crypto policy positions to put her over the top in her race.

Overall, Bankman-Fried’s super PAC has spent more than $9 million to support candidates running for seats in the US House of Representatives, which include Brown, Flynn, Crockett as well as Lucia McBath in Ohio.

This all brings to the forefront the issue of big money in US politics – an obstacle that outsider candidates and progressives have had to contend with since the implementation of the Citizens United decision, which legalised the spending of unlimited money in congressional campaigns.

Capitol Coin

Crypto was starting to make its presence felt before the current crop of races, too.