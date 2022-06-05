Rafael Nadal has pulled away to beat Casper Ruud in the French Open final for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned.

Nadal’s 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory came on Sunday, two days after his 36th birthday, and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.

Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level — he took the last 11 games.

Nadal accumulated more than twice as many winners as Ruud, 37 to 16. He also committed fewer unforced errors, making just 16 to Ruud's 26.

Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who was participating in a Grand Slam final for the first time. He’d never even played in a major quarterfinal until now.

He considers Nadal his idol and has trained at Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca, where they have played countless practice sets together.

Nadal usually won those, and Ruud joked the other day that’s because he was trying to be a polite guest. The two had never met in a real match until Sunday.

