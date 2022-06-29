The likelihood and duration of armed conflict in Africa can be impacted by climate change, a new study suggests.

Conducted by a team of international researchers, the study was published in the latest issue of the journal Economia Politica.

The team of researchers used a data set from the African continent spanning 26 years, from 1990 to 2016. Relying on a negative binomial regression model, they analysed whether certain climatic phenomena, in combination with the socioeconomic characteristics of the areas studied, had any effect on the likelihood of triggering a conflict, and if it did, how long it lasted.

“In the context of developing countries, agriculture is unquestionably the sector most exposed to climate variability,” the researchers write. “Together with agriculture, the joint increase in temperature and changes in precipitation patterns often leads to more severe drought conditions, also influencing the livestock sector by inducing changes in prices or pastoralism displacement with a consequent increase in competition on land-use.”

The researchers also note that “Water access is another channel responsible for linkages between conflicts and weather-induced water scarcity since the control over water resources is an instrument of war for both offensive and defensive purposes.”

The study lists a few key findings, including the fact that “a prolonged increase in temperature and precipitation increases the probability of conflict beyond the affected area by four to five times, specifically in populations up to a radius of about 550 km,” a news release explains.

The researchers write that their results “suggest that the pressure on food availability related to water scarcity increases the number of conflicts only if the drought condition has persisted at least for three years prior. On the other hand, excess in rainfalls triggers larger and immediate reactions.”