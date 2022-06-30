Big-hitting American John Isner has sent two times champion Andy Murray crashing out of Wimbledon 6-4 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-4 with booming serves and a barrage of aces in a second-round clash.

While 37-year-old Isner strode ever closer to Ivo Karlovic's aces record of 13,728 on the ATP Tour, Murray made his earliest exit despite battling back from the brink by winning a third set tiebreak.

Cheers of 'Let's go Andy, let's go' echoed around Centre Court before the roof came out and the hope faded along with the evening light.

Isner broke Murray in the third game of the first set and then held serve under heavy pressure in the next when the Scot, swooping in with backhand passes, had two chances to break straight back.

The towering American made the most of his crushing serve, firing in five aces on his way to taking the set 6-4, while Murray's delivery was more erratic but also packed a notable punch.

READ MORE: Djokovic begins Wimbledon title defence with battling win