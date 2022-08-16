The man who calls himself the champion of the poor is now Kenya’s President.

But for William Ruto, who assumes the country’s top office after a bitterly fought election, steering the country out of a confluence of problems could be a tougher task than his pre-poll promises.

Loans totaling billions of dollars that outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta took out to pay for an infrastructure spending spree are due.

And the worst drought in 40 years in the north has left four million people in need of food assistance.

But his rise to the top has given hope to the people.

Residents of Sugoi village, about 35 miles from Eldoret city in western Kenya, recall Ruto as a barefoot youngster who used to sell chickens at a roadside stall.

"I could not imagine somebody who did not have shoes for all his life in primary school could become president," says a grinning Esther Cherobon, who was in Ruto's year at school.

"We imagine all leaders are from rich families."

Nearly 40 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 34 are unemployed, and the economy is not producing enough jobs to accommodate the 800,000 young people who enter the labour force each year.

In response, Ruto, 55, has promised to reward low-income “hustlers” as he made Kenya’s class divisions the centrepiece of his campaign, pledging a "bottom-up" economic model for expanding employment and small companies.

