Half of China's vast territory is now experiencing drought as the country goes through its hottest summer on record, with more high temperatures forecast for today.

A chart from the National Climate Centre showed on Wednesday that swathes of southern China, including the Tibetan Plateau, were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.

The world's second-largest economy has been hit by record heat, flash floods and droughts. Scientists say the extreme weather phenomena are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Southern China has recorded its longest continuous period of high temperatures since records began more than 60 years ago, the agriculture ministry said this week.

The worst-affected area is the Yangtze river basin, stretching from coastal Shanghai to Sichuan province in China's southwest. It is home to over 370 million people and contains several manufacturing hubs including the megacity of Chongqing.

The China Meteorological Administration predicted continued high temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Chongqing and the provinces of Sichuan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang on Thursday.

Record low water levels