TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye holds panel in Stockholm on need for UN Security Council reform
Scholars argue that the council needs to be reformed in order to make the UN more democratic and better-functioning.
Türkiye holds panel in Stockholm on need for UN Security Council reform
The Communications Directorate of Türkiye is holding panels to emphasise the critical need for a UNSC reform. / AA
August 25, 2022

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has organised the sixth panel in a series on UN Security Council reforms in the Swedish capital city Stockholm.

The council needs to be reformed in order to make the UN more democratic and better-functioning, political scientist Hans Agne said at Thursday's event, titled "United Nations Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstruction of the International Order".

Emphasising that public criticism of the UN should therefore not be avoided, the Stockholm University academic argued that it would be "a good idea to increase the UN Security Council's accountability to the General Assembly".

Also speaking at the panel, journalist-analyst Klaus Jurgens criticised "elitism and arrogance" in international organisations, including the UN and the EU.

Recommended

Zeynep Oktav, another attendee who is a professor of international relations at Medeniyet University in Istanbul, said the mantra, "the world is bigger than five" —  often repeated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — is a call to reform the 15-seat council to make it more representative, accountable, and transparent.

READ MORE:Academics in London discuss reforms for UN Security Council

READ MORE:Why does Türkiye urge restructuring of UN Security Council?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'