At least 10 trainee mountaineers have died after being swept away by an avalanche in the Himalayas in northern India, media reports said, as rescuers searched for 11 others missing.

A group of 29 people was hit by an avalanche on a mountain peak located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas on Tuesday morning, said Uttarakhand state police chief Ashok Kumar.

He said rescuers pulled eight survivors from the snow and took them to a local hospital for treatment.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that 10 mountaineers had died.

All the missing were undergoing training at a mountaineering institute but far from the avalanche site, Kumar said.

Uttarakhand state’s top elected official, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts. The Indian air force deployed two helicopters to search for the missing.

READ MORE: Indian rescuers drill Himalayan tunnel to look for trapped workers

'Deeply anguished'