Pakistan has reopened a major border crossing with Afghanistan that was shut for trade and transit after security forces of both the countries clashed last week.

However, as the crossing opened on Monday, three people were wounded in another clash reported on a northwestern border with Afghanistan, an Afghan official told Reuters.

Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner of the Pakistan town of Chaman, which borders the Afghan district of Spin Boldak, said the southwestern crossing was reopened after dialogue between Pakistani government and Afghan Taliban officials on Sunday.

Thousands of people and hundreds of trucks that had been stranded on both sides were able to cross the border on Monday, Zehri said.

Fresh exchange of fire

The separate hostilities that started on Monday were in the northwestern Pakistan district of Kurram, said Munib Zadran, a police spokesman for bordering Paktia province.