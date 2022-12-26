TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ankara summons French envoy, lodges protest over anti-Türkiye propaganda
Turkish Foreign Ministry summons expresses "dissatisfaction" over PKK terrorist organisation and French authorities’ propaganda against Türkiye amid protests in France.
Ankara summons French envoy, lodges protest over anti-Türkiye propaganda
Turkish officials stress it would be beneficial for both the French government and the public to "accurately analyse" the violent incidents on Paris streets carried out by the PKK terror group. / AA Archive
December 26, 2022

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned France's ambassador to the country over "black propaganda" against Türkiye amid violent protests in Paris, according to diplomatic sources.

Herve Magro was summoned to the ministry in the capital Ankara on Monday after terrorist PKK/YPG affiliates launched "black propaganda" against Türkiye and "officials and some politicians from French government have become a tool of this propaganda" as violent protests by supporters of the group left more than two dozen police officers injured in the French capital.

Turkish officials conveyed Ankara's "dissatisfaction" and "reaction" to the "black propaganda," according to the sources.

The officials noted that it would be beneficial for both the French government and the public to "accurately analyse" the violent incidents on Paris streets carried out by the PKK terror group, sources added.

Ankara further stressed its expectation from France to "act in common sense amid the mentioned incident and prevent the terrorist organization from going forward with its insidious agenda," they also said.

READ MORE: Explained: PKK terror group's dangerous foothold in Europe

READ MORE:Türkiye: Everyone must see the true face of PKK terror group

Violence by PKK supporters

Recommended

Having gathered at the central Place de la Republique at around 1300GMT on Saturday, thousands of supporters of the terror group marched to the Boulevard du Temple chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group's so-called leaders.

They then ripped off paving stones and threw them at the police, nearby homes, and shops. The attackers also destroyed bus stops.

The police intervened in the scene in a limited fashion, occasionally using tear gas against the attackers.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman in Paris opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, according to local media reports.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that the shooter, named William M. by the local media, has “pathological” hatred for foreigners and that he “wanted to kill foreigners” after a robbery in his home in 2016.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terror group also has a presence in many European countries.

READ MORE: PKK terror group politically exploiting Paris shooting: French journalist

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years