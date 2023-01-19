The International Criminal Police Organization [or Interpol] has issued a red notice for Argentine man Daniel Cherutti who is accused of committing crimes against humanity during the South American country's civic-military dictatorship in 1976-1983.

Cherutti, 76, is accused in a range of "crimes against humanity" in 70s, including role in 19 homicides, over 100 cases of kidnapping, torture and theft of babies while operating as an agent for former State Intelligence Secretariat at two clandestine detention centres.

Cherutti, who is believed to have ties with Anibal Gordon, the former head of a paramilitary group in Argentina, is understood to be residing in Italy while the Interpol website lists him as a dual citizen of Argentina and Italy.

Federal judge Daniel Rafecas overseeing the investigation has called for Cherutti's international capture with the intervention of Interpol following the declassification of a CIA document according to Clarin news site.

Originally from Canuelas town in the capital Buenos Aires, Cherutti is the older brother of Argentine actor and comedian Miguel Angel Cherutti, who he has represented professionally in a bid to drive his early career.

'Dirty War' and push for justice

Human rights groups suggest some 30,000 people were kidnapped, tortured, murdered or disappeared by security forces during a period that became known in Argentina as the "Dirty War" — a period of state terrorism carried against what authorities called left-wing "subversives."

Victims included Montonero guerrillas, labour union leaders, students, leftist sympathisers and in some instance, their relatives and friends.