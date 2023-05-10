Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by an anti-graft agency on corruption charges.

Government officials alleged that Khan and his wife received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through a charitable trust.

Khan and his aides have denied any wrongdoing. The developer has denied the charges in the past but he could not be contacted on Wednesday and his company's marketing manager did not respond to a request for fresh comment.

Below are some facts about the trust and the land acquisition.

What is Al Qadir Trust?

Al Qadir Trust is a non-governmental welfare organization set up by Bushra Wattoo, Khan's third wife, and Khan in 2018 when he was still in office.

While prime minister, Khan promoted the trust at official events.

The couple are the sole trustees, according to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

What does the trust do?

The trust runs a university outside Islamabad devoted to spirituality and Islamic teachings, a project inspired by the former first lady, who is also commonly known as Bushra Bibi and has a reputation as a spiritual healer.

Khan has publicly described her as his spiritual leader and said she helped guide him towards a spiritual path.

What is the corruption case?