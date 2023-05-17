WORLD
2 MIN READ
CIA calls on Russians to spy for US in video posted on YouTube
US spy agency publishes video on its official YouTube channel inviting Russians to get in touch.
CIA calls on Russians to spy for US in video posted on YouTube
The text accompanying the video says that Russians can contact the CIA "securely" via the Tor browser. / Photo: Reuters
May 17, 2023

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a video calling on Russian military and intelligence officers, diplomats and scientists to spy for Washington.

The video, published on the CIA's official YouTube channel on Monday and featuring a male voiceover, subtitles and a description in Russian, shows a man and a woman who choose to start working for the CIA.

"The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who know and can tell us this truth. Your information may be more valuable than you think," the voice says.

The text accompanying the video says that Russians can contact the CIA "securely" via the Tor browser. It provides a link for instructions on how to use Tor, a system for anonymous online communication.

RelatedUS busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of NATO countries: Justice Dept
Recommended

"Are you a military officer? Do you work in the field of intelligence, diplomacy, science, high technology, or do you deal with people who do this? Do you have information about the economy or the top leadership of the Russian Federation? Contact us," it says.

Commenting on the video at a press briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday he personally had not paid attention to it.

"I do not have information. I do not know. But I am convinced that our special services are properly monitoring this space (on the internet) too," he said.

"We all know perfectly well that the CIA and other Western intelligence services are not reducing their activity on the territory of our country."

RelatedRevelations galore: Pentagon document leak rocks US, allies
SOURCE:AA
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine