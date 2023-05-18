For many years the Muslim community living around the Pleckgate neighbourhood in Blackburn would take half an hour’s journey on foot to travel towards the centre of the town for their daily prayers.

On May 12, Moughees Abdul Hakeem, 20, a student at Blackburn College, joined a horde of men as they took off their shoes, assembled in queues behind the imam on the newly-marbled floor of a Taqwa mosque to offer midday Asr prayers.

What made Hakeem even more excited was the fact that the mosque was once a church.

"I was really passionate about it because it was the first time that I ever went into a mosque that was turned from a Church into a Mosque, so it was really pleasant for me," 20-year-old Blackburn resident Moughees Abdul Hakeem tells TRT World.

The young student from Blackburn College attended the inaugural 'asr prayer' on 12th May at the newly converted Mosque called Masjid-e-Taqwa that lies in the Northern Industrial town of Blackburn - once made famous for lifting the coveted Premier League title in 1995.

Previously known as St Chad's Church and located on Pleckgate Road in the British county of Lancashire, the building was a single-level stone construction built around 1870.

It was eventually turned into a school while local reports say the building continued to function until the 1970s.

Previously plans had been afoot to change the abandoned church into housing, reportedly for 7 new homes, which never came to fruition - as the local volunteers united to restore the building under a new guise - a mosque.

Funding for the project was donated by locals while the renovation work to the inside and outside of the building got underway around a year ago.

Hakeem says the first prayers to take place at Masjid-e-Taqwa were attended by a wide number of the community while a number of attendees prayed outside the mosque.

He said the worshippers were enthused by the new instalment after there had been no mosques in the area for a number of years, while the local community in the area previously had to travel by car to pray due to the distance to their homes.

Reflecting back on the day, Hakeem, who attended the occasion with his uncle and cousins, believes that the mosque will not only serve as a place of prayer but also as a community centre, fostering deeper ties among the Muslim community in Blackburn.