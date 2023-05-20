China has expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with a communique on May 20 that was issued by G7 leaders. The statement took aim at Beijing on issues including the South China Sea and human rights.

Leaders from the Group of Seven nations, including US President Joe Biden, have been attending a summit since Friday in the Japan's Hiroshima.

The bloc issued a statement calling on China "not to conduct interference activities" and expressed concerns about alleged human rights abuses in China, particularly in the far-western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

They also said G7 countries were "gravely concerned" about territorial disputes in the South China Sea, indirectly accusing China of "coercion".

Beijing was also called upon by the G7 to use its influence to put pressure on Russia to end its military action against Ukraine.

But China's foreign ministry hit back on Saturday evening, saying the G7's "approach has no international credibility whatsoever".