China calls on Israel to 'stop encroaching' upon Palestinian land
China urges Israel to immediately halt its actions and stop encroaching upon the land and resources of the Palestinian people.
An Israeli border police officer aims his weapon as another prepares to fire tear gas canisters towards Palestinian demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters
May 25, 2023

China has called on Israel to "stop encroaching" upon the land and resources of the Palestinian people.

"Since the beginning of this year, Israel has continued to advance unilateral actions on approving returns, building new settlements, and legalising settlements," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The Security Council was discussing the situation in the Middle East, said a readout by the Chinese mission to the UN.

Geng said that the Israeli settlement activities violate international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2334, adding: "The historical status quo of religious holy sites in Jerusalem must be respected and upheld."

"We urge Israel to immediately halt these actions and stop encroaching upon the land and resources of the Palestinian people," he said.

On Wednesday, the Israeli government approved the proposed state budget for 2023-2024. The Times of Israel newspaper reported that some 3.5 billion Israeli shekels ($941 million) of the budget will be allocated for the settlement projects and its infrastructure upgrading.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 700,000 illegal settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are illegal.

'Peace process not sustainable'

Pointing to tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories, Geng said a senior Israeli security official entered the Al Aqsa Mosque compound for a second time this year and "caused renewed tensions."

RelatedInternational actors using influence to protect Israel: Palestine

On Sunday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir forced his way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex. Once inside, he claimed Israel's ownership of the holy site.

Several countries, including the US, Türkiye, France, Jordan, Qatar, Malaysia and Egypt condemned the provocation and the minister's inflammatory rhetoric.

"On the issue of religious holy sites, Israel must stop its provocations, guarantee the right to worship of Muslim worshipers, uphold the peace and tranquility of religious holy sites, and respect the custodianship of Jordan," the Chinese diplomat told the UN Security Council.

Geng said that tensions between Palestine and Israel "have been repeating themselves over the past few years, fully demonstrating that a long-stalled peace process is not sustainable, that piecemeal crisis management will not last, and that a comprehensive and just solution is irreplaceable."

"The country with major influence on the parties concerned should make concrete efforts to advance the Middle East peace process and should not unjustifiably prevent the Security Council from arriving at the minimum consensus on the Palestine-Israeli issue," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
