More than 3,000 asylum-seekers in Belgium had been forced to survive in precarious conditions on the streets as of the end of April, a report has revealed.

Thursday's report, which was jointly conducted by BELRefugees, Caritas Internationalis, WAX, Humanitarian HUB, Doctors of the World, Doctors Without Borders and Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, highlighted the "reception crisis" in the country.

The figures showed that 3,171 asylum-seekers who are still awaiting treatment by Fedasil, the agency responsible for running refugee centres, have been forced to survive in precarious conditions on the streets.

"Currently, the number of people on the waiting list for reception hovers around 3,000, which is still far too high," policy advisor at Refugee Work Flanders, Thomas Willekens, told The Brussels Times.