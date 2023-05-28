WORLD
Messi secures PSG's title win, breaks Ronaldo's record in process
Paris Saint Germain clinch a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title, with Lionel Messi scoring 496th career league goal in Europe, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record for Europe's top five leagues.
PSG's reign of dominance that started in 2012 was only broken twice, by Monaco in 2016/2017 season, and Lille in 2020/2021 season. / Photo: AFP
May 28, 2023

Lionel Messi has helped Paris Saint-Germain [PSF] clinch a record 11th French league title, and also broke another scoring record in the process.

Messi scored the opening goal on Saturday as PSG drew 1-1 at Strasbourg to move four points clear of second-place Lens with one game left.

Messi put PSG ahead from Kylian Mbappe's pass in the 59th minute.

Former PSG striker Kevin Gameiro equalised for Strasbourg in the 79th.

It was Messi's 496th career league goal in Europe, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record for Europe's top five leagues.

Lens secured second place and automatic entry into next season's Champions League by beating relegated Ajaccio 3-0 at home.

Defending champion PSG overtook former French powerhouse Saint-Etienne, which won its 10th title in 1981 but was relegated to the second division last season.

PSG has won nine of its 11 titles since Qatari backers QSI took charge 12 years ago, with the first of those in 2013.

PSG's other titles were in 1986 and '94.

Marseille lost 2-1 at home to Brest but finished in third place and enters the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Marseille is the only French club to win Europe's top competition, and fans lit fireworks in the southern port city on Friday night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its victory against AC Milan.

Europa League qualifiers

Fourth place secures entry into the Europa League and Lille moved into pole position after beating Nantes 2-1 at home thanks to two penalties from Canada striker Jonathan David.

Rennes remains only one point behind Lille following a 2-0 home win against Monaco, which dropped from fourth to sixth, with fifth earning a place in the Europa Conference League.

Rennes and Monaco are level on points but Rennes has a far better goal difference.

Eight-time champion Nantes is close to being relegated after Auxerre drew 1-1 at French Cup winner Toulouse to stay in 16th place and move two points ahead of Nantes.

Four sides go down this season. Last-place Angers, Ajaccio and Troyes were already relegated.

Seven time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, has won all possible trophies in the sport, with the biggest one being FIFA World Cup in 2022.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
