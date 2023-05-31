Brazil's lower house of Congress has approved a bill to limit the recognition of new Indigenous reservations, a decision seen by environmentalists and human rights advocates as a setback after intense pressure from the farm lobby.

By 283 votes to 155, the approval comes after Indigenous groups blocked a highway and burned tires to protest the measures earlier on Tuesday.

Outside Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, demonstrators blocked a major motorway with flaming tires and used bows and arrows to confront police, who dispersed them with tear gas.

Indigenous groups from across the country planned a week of protests outside Congress in the capital Brasilia.

Bill 490 would not affect currently recognised reservations, but may impact hundreds of territories under evaluation.

The lower house fast-tracked the bill after pressure from Brazil's powerful agricultural lobby.

Establishing a reservation gives Indigenous communities legal protections that can deter illegal loggers and wildcat gold miners from land invasions.

Those surged under far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, who called for commercial agriculture and mining even on recognised reservations.

Indigenous leaders want President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in last year's election, to protect some 300 territories mapped out years ago but not formally recognised.

They reject the premise of the bill, arguing they have the right to their original territories, regardless of the status of their occupation in 1988.