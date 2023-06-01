In the heart of Sultanahmet, amid the vibrant cultural hub of Istanbul, a renowned Turkish artist is breathing new life into traditional Turkish rug motifs and flannel fabrics on his canvases and fostering artistic growth through his weekly art courses at the Istanbul Design Centre.

Ilhami Atalay, a 75-year-old artist, tapestry weaver and carpet designer, is using his 55 years of expertise in arts and crafts to inspire a diverse group of artists and art enthusiasts from all walks of life.

During the opening of their joint exhibition, Atalay and his students spoke to TRT World about their craft and their passion for art. The admiration of the young apprentices for Atalay’s guidance was evident.

Atalay’s inspiration

The veteran artist draws inspiration from the rich patterns and vibrant colours of traditional Turkish rugs and fabrics, weaving their essence into his contemporary mixed-media artworks. With a dynamic style that marries tradition and innovation, Atalay's creations showcase his unique perspective on life, offering viewers a glimpse into the soul of Turkish culture.

“During my time at the Berlin University of Arts, I specialised in painting and tapestry weaving,” Atalay says.

“Exploring the realm of colours, I found inspiration in traditional Turkish rugs, Anatolian women's cloth fabrics, and miniatures. What fascinated me most was how the colours in these elements harmoniously blended, each enhancing the other's beauty,” he adds.

By blending traditional Turkish motifs with contemporary concepts, he continues to push artistic boundaries while fostering a sense of inclusivity and belonging within the art community at the Istanbul Design Centre.

Every Saturday, the design centre transforms into a haven of creativity as Atalay shares his artistic wisdom through these courses.

The building, built in 1692, previously housed the Bukharan Uzbeks Dervish Lodge (Ozbekler Tekkesi in Turkish), which once nurtured the souls of dervishes seeking spiritual enlightenment and serenity.

Today, it serves as a space where individuals nourish their souls through the transformative power of art.

Blessings of Allah (God)

Asked about the source of his unwavering dedication to sharing his artistic expertise, Atalay points to the profound Islamic concept of zakat, a form of almsgiving.

In Islam, zakat extends beyond mere financial charity to encompass various dimensions of giving. It encompasses the zakat of health, youth, talent, and knowledge, embodying a holistic approach to sharing blessings.

Atalay perceives his artistic talents and expertise as a result of his relentless efforts and the blessings bestowed upon him by God.