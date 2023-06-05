WORLD
2 MIN READ
No survivors in Virginia plane crash that sparked Washington alert
The incident is under investigation by both the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
No survivors in Virginia plane crash that sparked Washington alert
First responders reached the crash site but found no one alive. / Photo: AP
June 5, 2023

US officials have there were no survivors from the Virginia crash of a small plane carrying four people, a day after the unresponsive aircraft prompted the scrambling of fighter jets from Washington DC.

The jet fighters created a sonic boom over the US capital as they pursued the errant Cessna Citation, officials said on Monday, causing consternation among people in the Washington area.

The sonic boom rattled many people in the Washington area who took to Twitter to report hearing a loud noise that shook the ground and walls. Several residents said they heard the noise as far away as northern Virginia and Maryland.

"The NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) aircraft were authorised to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region," the statement said, adding that NORAD aircraft also used flares in an attempt to the pilot's attention.

Recommended

The US military attempted to contact the pilot, who was unresponsive until the Cessna crashed near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia, NORAD said in a statement.

First responders reached the crash site but found no one alive, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.

RelatedMan who opened Asiana plane emergency exit felt 'suffocated'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean