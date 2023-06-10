Saturday, June 10, 2023

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council has warned that if NATO troops take part on Ukraine's side in the conflict with Russia, Moscow may carry out strikes on European countries.

Commenting on remarks by former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who said some countries of the alliance may individually send troops to Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev questioned if anyone is going to ask the opinion of the population of these countries on such a move.

"Well, have you asked the population of these countries (to send troops to Ukraine)? Which of them wants war with Russia? Do they really want hypersonic strikes on Europe?" Medvedev said.

Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, also asked what is the opinion of the United States as “it would affect them too.”

More updates 👇

1643 GMT - Macron urges Iran to immediately stop backing Russia in Ukraine: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to "immediately end" Tehran's support for Russia's offensive on Ukraine by supplying Moscow with drones, the Elysee said.

Macron in a telephone call underlined the serious "security and humanitarian consequences" of Iran's drone deliveries "and urged Tehran to immediately end the support it thus gives to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine", the Elysee said.

1500 GMT - Ukraine to receive $20M in humanitarian aid from UK

The UK has announced it will contribute $20.1 million (£16 million) to meet broad needs in Ukraine, particularly those affected by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.

In response to escalating demands, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement that the amount would assist civilians, including 32,000 people directly affected by flooding, as well as those on the front lines and displaced populations.

Additionally, the UK is supplying rescue boats, community water filters, water pumps, and waders, the statement said, and added that the equipment is slated to arrive in Ukraine "next week."

1455 GMT - Russian envoy: US not looking for diplomatic settlement in Ukraine

Russia’s ambassador to the US has claimed that Washington is "unwilling" to look for ways to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, Anatoly Antonov claimed the US does not do anything to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table.

"The US continues to pump up its wards with new batches of deadly weapons. The allocation of such impressive financial resources for these purposes indicates one thing: Washington does not intend to look for ways to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict," he said.

1430 GMT - Counteroffensive actions taking place - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that counteroffensive action was underway against Russian forces, while declining to give any details.

"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine: at which stage I will not talk in detail," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference in Kiev with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Zelenskyy also responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims that Kiev's long-expected counteroffensive was already failing.

"It's interesting what Putin said about our counteroffensive. It is important that Russia always feels this: that they do not have long left, in my opinion," Zelenskyy said.

1413 GMT – Russia still dissatisfied with Black Sea grain deal after UN talks

Russia is still not satisfied with how the Black Sea grain deal is being implemented, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin has said after meeting senior United Nations trade officials a day earlier, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has threatened to walk away from the grain deal on July 17 if demands to improve its own food and fertilizer exports are not met. The deal, struck in July last year, facilitates the "safe navigation" of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers - including ammonia - for export to global markets.

"We cannot be satisfied with how this memorandum is being implemented," Vershinin was quoted as saying. "Barriers to our exports remain."

Russia agreed to a two-month extension of the deal last month but has said the initiative will cease unless an agreement aimed at overcoming obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports is fulfilled.

1443 GMT – Russia says it repels Ukraine's offensive in east and south

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Ukraine's forces have continued "unsuccessful" attempts in the past 24 hours to launch attacks south of Donetsk and in Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the area of the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had certainly begun their expected counteroffensive in intense fighting in Ukraine, but that every attempted advance had failed, at a heavy cost in casualties.

1230 GMT - Three civilians killed in Russian drone attack on Odessa – Kiev

Three civilians have been killed during a Russian drone attack on the Black Sea city of Odessa after drone debris fell on an apartment block starting a fire, the Ukrainian military said.

Air defences in Odessa region shot down eight "Shahed" drones and two missiles in the latest in a spate of overnight air strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the southern military command said.

"As a result of the air fight, debris from one of the drones fell onto a high-rise apartment, causing a fire," the military official, Natalia Humeniuk, said in a statement.

The emergency services said 27 people, including three children, were wounded, but that the fire had been rapidly put out and 12 people were rescued from the building.