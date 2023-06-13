At least seven people have been reported killed in India due to rough waters and high winds, as authorities began evacuating thousands of people from western coastal areas, two days before a powerful cyclone approaches the country and neighbouring southern Pakistan.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely the most powerful to hit western India and Pakistan since 2021, and follows devastating floods that ravaged Pakistan last year, leaving 1,739 people dead and $30 billion in losses, authorities warned on Tuesday.

Fishermen in both countries have been asked to stay ashore and move their boats to safer locations.

Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening between Mandvi in India's Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km (78-84 miles) per hour, gusting to 150 km (93 miles) per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In Mumbai, India's western metropolis that is south of Gujarat, four boys drowned at Juhu beach on Monday evening, according to police. So far, authorities have found the bodies of two.

High waves in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by a heavy downpour and gusting winds pounded Gujarat's coastal areas, uprooting trees and resulting in wall collapse that killed three more people in Kutch and Rajkot districts of the state, authorities added.

Eight districts in coastal Gujarat are expected to be affected, the state government said. Fishing operations in the region have been suspended till Friday while schools have declared holidays.

Gujarat is home to many offshore oil installations and major ports in the country and most have been forced to suspend operations.

According to the Gujarat government, 21 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and 13 teams of the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state for rescue work.

"We have already started evacuations from coastal areas. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated so far and the number is expected to cross 50-60 thousand," said Kamal Dayani, a senior state official.