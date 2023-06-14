European Union lawmakers have pushed the bloc closer to passing one of the world's first laws regulating artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT by backing a key text that forms the basis of a future law.

After months of heated discussions between lawmakers to support a compromise text, MEPs voted overwhelmingly to kickstart negotiations with the EU's 27 member countries for talks on Wednesday.

The EU insists that the law will foster AI innovation while also protecting against dangers the technology poses to people, and that once passed, it will set the "global standard". But the bloc could face pushback from big tech companies.

US-based OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, has already warned that depending on the content of the law it could be forced to withdraw from the EU.

While the bloc first proposed such a law in 2021, the draft rules took on greater urgency when ChatGPT exploded onto the scene last year, showing off AI's dizzying advances and possible risks.

Brussels is particularly concerned by deepfakes, AI-generated images and audio that can be stunningly lifelike, and how the technology can be used for disinformation, less than a year before European-wide elections.

Levels of risk

The law would regulate AI according to the level of risk: the higher the risk to individuals' rights, health, safety, or environment, the greater the systems' obligations.

The EU's proposed high-risk list includes AI in critical infrastructure, education, human resources, public order, and migration management.