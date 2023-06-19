Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail on corruption charges has been extended again after he urged supporters to take to the streets if he is re-arrested.

On Monday, a special corruption court in Islamabad extended bail for Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi until July 4.

He was also bailed in 15 other cases before three courts, said Gohar Khan, a member of his legal team.

The government accuses Khan of orchestrating anti-state violence and has pledged to try some protesters in military courts.

"These cases are anti-democratic," Khan told a judge in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad where he faced eight cases on Monday.

"I have never incited my supporters to violence," he added. "Peaceful protest is a democratic right."

Campaign against military

Khan's brief detention last month on graft charges sparked days of deadly violence as thousands of his followers rampaged through cities, setting fire to buildings and clashing with police.

He was freed from custody after the Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal, but he says the government still plans to detain him to quash his momentum ahead of elections due by October.